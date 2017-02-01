Show Runner converts pocket trip to victory

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 31, 2017 -- Show Runner stalked Skippin By from the pocket, then overtook her in the lane to capture Tuesday's harness racing $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace at Skippin By worked out a seemingly comfortable 58.2 half, but she was vulnerable on the sloppy surface.

