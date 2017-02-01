Show Runner converts pocket trip to v...

Show Runner converts pocket trip to victory

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: HarnessLink.com

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 31, 2017 -- Show Runner stalked Skippin By from the pocket, then overtook her in the lane to capture Tuesday's harness racing $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace at Skippin By worked out a seemingly comfortable 58.2 half, but she was vulnerable on the sloppy surface.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent year... Jan 8 Cordwainer Trout 2
Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07) Jan 7 Filly friend 6
CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06) Dec '16 Christy 1,656
News Growing list of Pennsylvania's fallen police of... Nov '16 Cops are degenerates 1
Need NSA Sep '16 Just wondering 1
Anyone know a fat girl named Ashley? Sep '16 Guest 1
Review: West Penn Billiards and Fine Furniture Sep '16 droz888 1
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Washington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Washington, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC