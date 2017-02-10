Police beat Feb. 9
Assault charges: Alexis Chantal Sherman, 24, of Madison Street, Cokeburg, and Ron Avance Jr., 32, of 531 W. Chestnut St., Washington, are each charged by state police with simple assault and harassment stemming from a disturbance about 6 p.m. Tuesday, court records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for victims of Washington County CYS (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Cmdarant
|92
|CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06)
|Wed
|Cmdarant
|1,658
|Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent year...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07)
|Jan '17
|Filly friend
|6
|Need NSA
|Sep '16
|Just wondering
|1
|Anyone know a fat girl named Ashley?
|Sep '16
|Guest
|1
|Review: West Penn Billiards and Fine Furniture
|Sep '16
|droz888
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC