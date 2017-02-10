Police Beat Feb. 11
DUI, texting charges: Gregory Floyd Spencer, 47, of 54 Ankrom Road, Washington, was charged this week by state police with driving under the influence of alcohol, texting while driving and driving under suspension stemming from a Jan. 7 traffic stop at Brush Run Road and Route 40, Amwell.
