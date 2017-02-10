Police Beat Feb. 11

Police Beat Feb. 11

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: O-R Online

DUI, texting charges: Gregory Floyd Spencer, 47, of 54 Ankrom Road, Washington, was charged this week by state police with driving under the influence of alcohol, texting while driving and driving under suspension stemming from a Jan. 7 traffic stop at Brush Run Road and Route 40, Amwell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
In need 2 hr Worker 1
Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07) 3 hr Worker 7
Looking for victims of Washington County CYS (Feb '09) Feb 8 Cmdarant 92
CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06) Feb 8 Cmdarant 1,658
News Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent year... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
Need NSA Sep '16 Just wondering 1
Anyone know a fat girl named Ashley? Sep '16 Guest 1
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Washington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Washington, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,197 • Total comments across all topics: 278,812,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC