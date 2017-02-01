Pathian pulls off 49-1 shocker

WASHINGTON, PA, Feb. 1, 2017 -- Dismissed at 49-1, Pathian followed cover beautifully and pulled off the shocking upset in Wednesday's $15,500 harness racing filly & mare winners over $10,000 Life Pace at Although Pathian had been sharp in conditioned races, she hadn't beaten the track's elite distaff pacers. That all changed when she picked up the live cover of Princess Pablano, overtook her in deep stretch and defeated her by a neck for Aaron Merriman in 1:57.2 on a "good" surface.

