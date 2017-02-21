PA CareerLink offers preparation for March 15 job fair
PA CareerLink Washington County, in partnership with the Southwest Corner Workforce Development Board, the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and the Tri-County Oil & Gas Expo Committee, is sponsoring a Washington County Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 15 at American Legion Post 175, 168 Park Ave, Washington.
