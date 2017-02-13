Mobile van to aid addicted

Carbon-Monroe-Pike Drug and Alcohol Commission is currently working with Positive Recovery Solutions, a treatment program based out of Washington, Pennsylvania, to bring a mobile treatment unit, similar to a camper, to the area. Positive Recovery Solutions currently serves 20 counties on the western side of the state, according to Jamie Drake, executive director for the commission.

