Medusa repeats in the Meadows F & M Preferred Pace
WASHINGTON, PA , Feb. 20, 2017 -- After a second-quarter breather, Medusa sprinted home in 55.1 to capture her second straight victory in Monday's $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows. Medusa retook the lead past the quarter, allowing Tony Hall to give her a leisurely 29.3 second panel.
