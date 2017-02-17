George Washingtona s cherry tree

George Washingtona s cherry tree

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: O-R Online

George Washington could never have cut down a cherry tree like the one depicted because our showy flowering cherries are Asian species, which didn't arrive in the U.S. until the late 1800s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
K2 incense Feb 18 User 1
In need Feb 12 Worker 1
Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07) Feb 12 Worker 7
Looking for victims of Washington County CYS (Feb '09) Feb 8 Cmdarant 92
CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06) Feb 8 Cmdarant 1,658
News Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent year... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
Need NSA Sep '16 Just wondering 1
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Washington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Washington, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,470 • Total comments across all topics: 279,023,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC