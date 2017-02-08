Explosive panel carries Burke trainee...

Explosive panel carries Burke trainee to victory

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: HarnessLink.com

WASHINGTON, PA, Feb. 7, 2017 -- Unefoisdansmavie threw down a 27.3 third quarter in the slop, fast enough to discourage most of the field and carry her to a harness racing victory in Tuesday's $15,000 Filly & Mare Winners Over $10,000 Life Handicap Trot at gave her a comfortable 1:00.1 first half, Unefoisdansmavie was well positioned for that explosive third panel. Only Princess Pablano could stay with her, but that one's first-over bid fell a length short, with Whata Donato fourth-placed-third.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for victims of Washington County CYS (Feb '09) 4 hr Cmdarant 92
CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06) 5 hr Cmdarant 1,658
News Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent year... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07) Jan '17 Filly friend 6
Need NSA Sep '16 Just wondering 1
Anyone know a fat girl named Ashley? Sep '16 Guest 1
Review: West Penn Billiards and Fine Furniture Sep '16 droz888 1
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Washington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Washington, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,785 • Total comments across all topics: 278,690,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC