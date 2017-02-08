Explosive panel carries Burke trainee to victory
WASHINGTON, PA, Feb. 7, 2017 -- Unefoisdansmavie threw down a 27.3 third quarter in the slop, fast enough to discourage most of the field and carry her to a harness racing victory in Tuesday's $15,000 Filly & Mare Winners Over $10,000 Life Handicap Trot at gave her a comfortable 1:00.1 first half, Unefoisdansmavie was well positioned for that explosive third panel. Only Princess Pablano could stay with her, but that one's first-over bid fell a length short, with Whata Donato fourth-placed-third.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for victims of Washington County CYS (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|Cmdarant
|92
|CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06)
|5 hr
|Cmdarant
|1,658
|Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent year...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07)
|Jan '17
|Filly friend
|6
|Need NSA
|Sep '16
|Just wondering
|1
|Anyone know a fat girl named Ashley?
|Sep '16
|Guest
|1
|Review: West Penn Billiards and Fine Furniture
|Sep '16
|droz888
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC