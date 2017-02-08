Explosive panel carries Burke trainee to victory

WASHINGTON, PA, Feb. 7, 2017 -- Unefoisdansmavie threw down a 27.3 third quarter in the slop, fast enough to discourage most of the field and carry her to a harness racing victory in Tuesday's $15,000 Filly & Mare Winners Over $10,000 Life Handicap Trot at gave her a comfortable 1:00.1 first half, Unefoisdansmavie was well positioned for that explosive third panel. Only Princess Pablano could stay with her, but that one's first-over bid fell a length short, with Whata Donato fourth-placed-third.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.