Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent years lobbying
There are 2 comments on the O-R Online story from Saturday Jan 7, titled Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent years lobbying. In it, O-R Online reports that:
In this Nov. 17, 2016 photo, then-Indiana Sen. Dan Coats is shown on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at O-R Online.
|
#1 Saturday Jan 7
His lobbying days are done.I love Trump and Ted Cruz plan for term limits to congress.
|
#4 Sunday Jan 8
Spamming of Topix discussions by this creep started soon after Trump's election and is likely funded by the Democrat Communist Party and George Soros anarchist organizations. They implement this type of disruption to discourage public disclosures of their collusion, conspiracy and criminality in almost every walk of American life. The Democrat Party conspiracies and the Clinton conspiracies are much more important than their imposition of degraded sexuality and sexual confusion.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07)
|Jan 7
|Filly friend
|6
|CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|1,656
|Growing list of Pennsylvania's fallen police of...
|Nov '16
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Need NSA
|Sep '16
|Just wondering
|1
|Anyone know a fat girl named Ashley?
|Sep '16
|Guest
|1
|Review: West Penn Billiards and Fine Furniture
|Sep '16
|droz888
|1
|Looking for victims of Washington County CYS (Feb '09)
|Aug '16
|falsely accused
|90
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC