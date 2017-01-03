Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief ...

Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent years lobbying

There are 2 comments on the O-R Online story from Saturday Jan 7, titled Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent years lobbying. In it, O-R Online reports that:

In this Nov. 17, 2016 photo, then-Indiana Sen. Dan Coats is shown on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
gwww

Ormsby, MN

#1 Saturday Jan 7
His lobbying days are done.I love Trump and Ted Cruz plan for term limits to congress.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#4 Sunday Jan 8
Babesss8359 wrote:
model_953 is my K iK guyz hit me up for some naughty fun (im female)
Spamming of Topix discussions by this creep started soon after Trump's election and is likely funded by the Democrat Communist Party and George Soros anarchist organizations. They implement this type of disruption to discourage public disclosures of their collusion, conspiracy and criminality in almost every walk of American life. The Democrat Party conspiracies and the Clinton conspiracies are much more important than their imposition of degraded sexuality and sexual confusion.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07) Jan 7 Filly friend 6
CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06) Dec '16 Christy 1,656
News Growing list of Pennsylvania's fallen police of... Nov '16 Cops are degenerates 1
Need NSA Sep '16 Just wondering 1
Anyone know a fat girl named Ashley? Sep '16 Guest 1
Review: West Penn Billiards and Fine Furniture Sep '16 droz888 1
Looking for victims of Washington County CYS (Feb '09) Aug '16 falsely accused 90
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Washington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Washington, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,970 • Total comments across all topics: 277,788,116

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC