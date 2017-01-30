Trumpa s order aimed at terrorists sparks confusion, worry
Protesters assemble at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York Saturday after two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent year...
|Jan 8
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07)
|Jan 7
|Filly friend
|6
|CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|1,656
|Growing list of Pennsylvania's fallen police of...
|Nov '16
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Need NSA
|Sep '16
|Just wondering
|1
|Anyone know a fat girl named Ashley?
|Sep '16
|Guest
|1
|Review: West Penn Billiards and Fine Furniture
|Sep '16
|droz888
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC