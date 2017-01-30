Transit routes to and from Pittsburgh, Washington, to change
Those who ride buses to and from Pittsburgh, around Washington, and the Freedom Line from McDonald through Cecil Township in the vicinity of Muse will see changes proposed to take effect this spring in nine local communities.
