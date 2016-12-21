The man who wore the long-lost WWII dog tag enlisted at age 15
Mervin White could have waited to be drafted when he turned 18, but he lied about his age and birthdate and signed up for service in World War II at a mere 15. The former Washington resident's dog tag turned up in a California desert training ground.
