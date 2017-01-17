South Strabane police charge several with theft
Sandra F. Leeper, 57, of 674-A Old National Pike, Brownsville, is charged with retail theft for allegedly stealing items valued at $140.91 from Walmart, Trinity Point, Dec. 30. Sondra Leigh Ewing, 25, of 1188 Maple Terrace, Washington, is charged with retail theft and illegal procurement of drugs.
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent year...
|Jan 8
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07)
|Jan 7
|Filly friend
|6
|CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|1,656
|Growing list of Pennsylvania's fallen police of...
|Nov '16
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Need NSA
|Sep '16
|Just wondering
|1
|Anyone know a fat girl named Ashley?
|Sep '16
|Guest
|1
|Review: West Penn Billiards and Fine Furniture
|Sep '16
|droz888
|1
