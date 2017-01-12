More than 10K people from Pa. to atte...

More than 10K people from Pa. to attend Women's March on DC

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: PennLive.com

At least 200,000 people are expected to descend upon the nation's capitol for the Women's March on DC -- many of whom will be from Pennsylvania, and more specifically the midstate. State organizers say between 10,000 and 12,000 people have signed up for the Women's March on Washington Jan. 21, estimating that many more will attend who have yet to RSVP via social media.

