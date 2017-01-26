Medusa goes worst to first in Meadows...

Medusa goes worst to first in Meadows feature

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 24, 2017 -- Last in the field of six at the three-quarters, Medusa unleashed a three-wide blitz that carried her to a harness racing victory in Tuesday's $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace at -Mythical quickly looped the field and engaged the leader, Show Runner, defeating her by 1/2 length in 1:54.2 over a sloppy surface. Spreester shot the Lightning Lane for show.

