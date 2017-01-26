Medusa goes worst to first in Meadows feature
WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 24, 2017 -- Last in the field of six at the three-quarters, Medusa unleashed a three-wide blitz that carried her to a harness racing victory in Tuesday's $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace at -Mythical quickly looped the field and engaged the leader, Show Runner, defeating her by 1/2 length in 1:54.2 over a sloppy surface. Spreester shot the Lightning Lane for show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent year...
|Jan 8
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07)
|Jan 7
|Filly friend
|6
|CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|1,656
|Growing list of Pennsylvania's fallen police of...
|Nov '16
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Need NSA
|Sep '16
|Just wondering
|1
|Anyone know a fat girl named Ashley?
|Sep '16
|Guest
|1
|Review: West Penn Billiards and Fine Furniture
|Sep '16
|droz888
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC