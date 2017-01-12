Medusa converts pocket trip to Meadows victory

WASHINGTON, PA , Jan. 11, 2017 -- Medusa stalked Skippin By from the pocket, then edged by her late to capture Wednesday's $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows. Skippin By took the field through leisurely fractions of 27.4/57.4, but when she sprinted home, she could not shake Medusa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.