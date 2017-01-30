January 30, 2017For the first time in decades, Washington County has a new finance director.
Hatfield, 32, of Washington, deputy controller to Washington County Controller Michael Namie since August 2010, has moved from the fourth floor of the Courthouse Square office building to the top floor after he was officially named to replace longtime finance director Roger Metcalfe.
