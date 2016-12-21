DGs Justlikethat wins 5th straight at Meadows
WASHINGTON, PA , Jan. 2, 2017 -- D Gs Justlikethat, who was riding a four-race winning streak -- all compiled in the claiming ranks -- extended his streak and graduated to the elite level when he captured Monday's $20,000 Preferred Handicap Pace, the 2017 opening-day feature at The Meadows. D Gs Justlikethat followed the live cover of the first-over Kingofthejungle, swung wide out of the final turn for Mike Wilder and used every inch of the sloppy stretch to edge the early leader, Latest Desire, by a nose in 1:52.4. Atta Boy Dan shot the Lightning Lane for show.
