Dave Palone snares six wins at the Meadows

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: HarnessLink.com

WASHINGTON, PA , Jan. 3, 2017 -- Skippin By overwhelmed the leader with a first-over blitz in the slop and went on to a comfortable victory in Tuesday's $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows. Skippin By was in third place when Dave Palone sent her after Medusa, who was unchallenged on the lead to that point.

