Dave Palone snares six wins at the Meadows
WASHINGTON, PA , Jan. 3, 2017 -- Skippin By overwhelmed the leader with a first-over blitz in the slop and went on to a comfortable victory in Tuesday's $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows. Skippin By was in third place when Dave Palone sent her after Medusa, who was unchallenged on the lead to that point.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.
