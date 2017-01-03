Dave Palone snares six wins at the Meadows

WASHINGTON, PA , Jan. 3, 2017 -- Skippin By overwhelmed the leader with a first-over blitz in the slop and went on to a comfortable victory in Tuesday's $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows. Skippin By was in third place when Dave Palone sent her after Medusa, who was unchallenged on the lead to that point.

