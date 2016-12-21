Unefoisdansmavie rallies in $20,000 trot

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 14, 2016 -- Trailing by 5-1/2 lengths at the half, Unefoisdansmavie unleashed a sustained bid that carried her to victory in Wednesday's harness racing $20,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Trot at and overtook Victory Is Coming, who broke stride near the wire, to triumph in 1:58.2 over a sloppy, tiring surface. Bessie and Wendy's Girl were promoted to second and third, respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.