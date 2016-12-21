Unefoisdansmavie rallies in $20,000 trot
WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 14, 2016 -- Trailing by 5-1/2 lengths at the half, Unefoisdansmavie unleashed a sustained bid that carried her to victory in Wednesday's harness racing $20,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Trot at and overtook Victory Is Coming, who broke stride near the wire, to triumph in 1:58.2 over a sloppy, tiring surface. Bessie and Wendy's Girl were promoted to second and third, respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06)
|Dec 7
|Christy
|1,656
|Growing list of Pennsylvania's fallen police of...
|Nov '16
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Need NSA
|Sep '16
|Just wondering
|1
|Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07)
|Sep '16
|Just wondering
|4
|Anyone know a fat girl named Ashley?
|Sep '16
|Guest
|1
|Review: West Penn Billiards and Fine Furniture
|Sep '16
|droz888
|1
|Looking for victims of Washington County CYS (Feb '09)
|Aug '16
|falsely accused
|90
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC