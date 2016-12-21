Tipitina converts pocket trip to victory

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 26, 2016 -- Tipitina stalked Shady Caroline from the pocket, then rolled by her in the lane to capture Monday's $13,500 harness racing filly & mare Not Listed Preferred Pace at Shady Caroline cut honest fractions of 27.1/56.2/1:24.4 over a "good" surface but couldn't shake Tipitina, who pulled the pocket out of the final turn for trains Tipitina, who won her second straight and extended her career bankroll to $351,549, for Rags To Riches Of PA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.