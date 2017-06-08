Ashcroft's Photo Voter ID Tour Completing First Week on Friday
June 8, 2017 Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft began his statewide Voter ID Informational Tour on Monday this week and will conclude the first week of touring on Friday. He will meet with the public and media to discuss Missouri's new photo voter ID law, and reassure Missourians that every registered voter will be able to vote.
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|david everhart (Aug '16)
|Tue
|Howdy
|19
|Wallet found.
|May 30
|Jeff
|2
|Matt Mcfarland
|May 27
|KyLadyA1980
|4
|Justin pursley
|May 22
|Washmoguy
|2
|Jessica Williams (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Whatev
|3
|Is prostitution illegal in MO? (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|LuckyLady
|3
|The Real Haunted House (Oct '06)
|Feb '17
|Scout
|269
