Word on the Hill: Staffersi 1 2i 1 2i...

Word on the Hill: Staffersi 1 2i 1 2i 1 2 Chance to Check Out African-American Museum

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Roll Call

The open house runs from 8 to 10 a.m. The museum, located at 1400 Constitution Ave. NW, opened in September and continues to be an extremely popular attraction for tourists and Washingtonians. Financial Services Group Congressional Staff Happy Hour hosted by Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, from 5 to 7 p.m., 1155 F St. NW, Ste 1200.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Williams (Jan '16) Apr 18 Whatev 3
Is prostitution illegal in MO? (Mar '12) Mar '17 LuckyLady 3
Matt Mcfarland Mar '17 LuckyLady 3
david everhart (Aug '16) Mar '17 Danirever 16
The Real Haunted House (Oct '06) Feb '17 Scout 269
News Gardenway Motel closes (Nov '14) Feb '17 Lisa Fisher 2
Tasha carlile Feb '17 Aaron 1
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Washington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Washington, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,270 • Total comments across all topics: 280,550,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC