Christians in Elmira Observe Palm Sunday

Sunday Apr 9

For Christians, Palm Sunday-the Sunday before Easter-marks the beginning of the Holy Week, in which the most important moments of Christ's life take place. A Good Friday service will be offered 7 p.m. Friday, April 14 in which there is a remembrance of the crucifixion of Jesus with a day of special devotion.

