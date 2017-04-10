Christians in Elmira Observe Palm Sunday
For Christians, Palm Sunday-the Sunday before Easter-marks the beginning of the Holy Week, in which the most important moments of Christ's life take place. A Good Friday service will be offered 7 p.m. Friday, April 14 in which there is a remembrance of the crucifixion of Jesus with a day of special devotion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is prostitution illegal in MO? (Mar '12)
|Mar 17
|LuckyLady
|3
|Matt Mcfarland
|Mar 17
|LuckyLady
|3
|david everhart (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Danirever
|16
|The Real Haunted House (Oct '06)
|Feb '17
|Scout
|269
|Gardenway Motel closes (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Lisa Fisher
|2
|Tasha carlile
|Feb '17
|Aaron
|1
|Justin pursley
|Feb '17
|Blank
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC