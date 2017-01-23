Bookstore News: January 23, 2017

Bookstore News: January 23, 2017

Efforts Move Forward to Amend California Law AB 1570: The NCIBA reports that a California Assembly member has agreed to submit the NCIBA'a language to the legislature's legal counsel in preparation to introduce a bill to amend the law, which requires certificates of authenticity and ownership for the sale of autographed items valued at over $5. Booksellers have argued that the law would make it impossible to hold author signings and other events.

Washington, MO

