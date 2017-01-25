Agencies geared up for predicted ice storm troubles
Pastor Daniel Hilty thoroughly salts the sidewalk Saturday outside of the First United Methodist Church. Although there was a midday lull in the inclement weather, more ice was expected to accumulate overnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Hasty
|10 hr
|bellemo
|1
|Hey Red
|Dec '16
|Thank u so much
|1
|Jessica Williams (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Back Again
|2
|Preston Wittenborn (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|laura
|31
|david everhart
|Dec '16
|Back Again
|12
|Buddy Whitaker,
|Nov '16
|Jlbarton
|1
|Haunted Franklin County (Jul '09)
|Oct '16
|stop smoking the ...
|38
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC