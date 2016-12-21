Secret Santa visits homes
"That's our mission," Kiwanis AM'ers member and Secret Santa chairperson Holly Mueller said, "is to make sure these kids have something underneath the tree, have warm clothes [and] food on the table. This year we have 22 families and I believe 57 children that we're going to provide food boxes and gifts for the children for Christmas."
