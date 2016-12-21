MISSING: 7-year-old MO boy considered...

MISSING: 7-year-old MO boy considered endangered

Tuesday Dec 13

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered person advisory for a 7-year-old boy who was last seen on Dec. 2. Investigators say Anthony Davis, 32, was supposed to return his son, Seth Davis, on Dec. 4, but never showed up for the custody exchange. According to the highway patrol, investigators have pinged his cell phone in the Washington, Mo.

