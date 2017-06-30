Women Journalists in High Dudgeon Over House Dress Code That Forbids Sleeveless Dresses

As temperatures have been soaring above 90 degrees in Washington, D.C. this summer, several female journalists covering Capitol Hill have reported recently being barred from the Speaker's lobby outside the House Chamber for wearing sleeveless tops or dresses. According to a new report from CBS News , one female journalist was recently not allowed into the Speaker's lobby because of her sleeveless dress, which she was told was "inappropriate."

