Women Journalists in High Dudgeon Ove...

Women Journalists in High Dudgeon Over House Dress Code That Forbids Sleeveless Dresses

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Independent Women's Forum

As temperatures have been soaring above 90 degrees in Washington, D.C. this summer, several female journalists covering Capitol Hill have reported recently being barred from the Speaker's lobby outside the House Chamber for wearing sleeveless tops or dresses. According to a new report from CBS News , one female journalist was recently not allowed into the Speaker's lobby because of her sleeveless dress, which she was told was "inappropriate."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Women's Forum.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 4 min bad bob 688
Repeal the ACA ans PROVE BEYOND DOUBT that YOU ... 8 min Liar in Chief 18
Check this thread on how tramp conman supporter... 29 min Donald duck Von T... 1
Liberals, isn't your retirement growing? 55 min Liar in Chief 19
Obama breaking the Logan act arrest him 1 hr Liar in Chief 14
Hey dick head 2 hr Aponi 1
Democrats blocking fake voter investigation 2 hr Liar in Chief 15
trump should show americans his tax records are... 3 hr District10 81
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,433 • Total comments across all topics: 282,310,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC