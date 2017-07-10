Why I was arrested while asking Sen. Portman to vote against TrumpCare: Roona Ray

Stephanie Woodward, of Rochester, New York, who has spina bifida and uses a wheelchair, is removed from a sit-in at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office June 22 as she and other disability rights advocates protested proposed funding caps to Medicaid. Dr. Roona Ray, a public health and HIV specialist, writes in the op-ed below of her arrest, along with nearly 40 other health care professionals and others, during June 28 sit-ins in and near Sen. Rob Portman's Capitol Hill office.

