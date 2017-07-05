Want to save on your rent? Move one Metro stop.
Expensive rents are a given in the Washington region, but RentHop , an apartment listing and rental information site, recently analyzed the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment near the 91 Metro stops to see where housing costs are rising and falling. Overall, rents in the region are up 2.6 percent since last year, but at 19 Metro stops the average rent dropped, in part because of the addition of new apartments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yesterday I paid $1.79/gallon for 87 octane gas...
|3 min
|Liar in Chief
|6
|trump should show americans his tax records are...
|13 min
|Liar in Chief
|37
|After Scalise shooting, congressman wants conce...
|1 hr
|rebelio
|9
|Elizabeth Warren refuses DNA test!!!
|1 hr
|Civic Infidel
|5
|Eliz. Warren PLAGIARIZE her cherokee recipes....
|1 hr
|Civic Infidel
|3
|Repeal the ACA ans PROVE BEYOND DOUBT that YOU ...
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|8
|Isis losing mosul
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC