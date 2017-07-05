Want to save on your rent? Move one M...

Want to save on your rent? Move one Metro stop.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Expensive rents are a given in the Washington region, but RentHop , an apartment listing and rental information site, recently analyzed the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment near the 91 Metro stops to see where housing costs are rising and falling. Overall, rents in the region are up 2.6 percent since last year, but at 19 Metro stops the average rent dropped, in part because of the addition of new apartments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yesterday I paid $1.79/gallon for 87 octane gas... 3 min Liar in Chief 6
trump should show americans his tax records are... 13 min Liar in Chief 37
News After Scalise shooting, congressman wants conce... 1 hr rebelio 9
Elizabeth Warren refuses DNA test!!! 1 hr Civic Infidel 5
Eliz. Warren PLAGIARIZE her cherokee recipes.... 1 hr Civic Infidel 3
Repeal the ACA ans PROVE BEYOND DOUBT that YOU ... 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 8
Isis losing mosul 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 6
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,961 • Total comments across all topics: 282,261,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC