Want to save on your rent? Move one Metro stop.

Expensive rents are a given in the Washington region, but RentHop , an apartment listing and rental information site, recently analyzed the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment near the 91 Metro stops to see where housing costs are rising and falling. Overall, rents in the region are up 2.6 percent since last year, but at 19 Metro stops the average rent dropped, in part because of the addition of new apartments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.