UN Peacekeeping Budget Cut By $600 Mi...

UN Peacekeeping Budget Cut By $600 Million

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

The U.N. General Assembly voted Friday to cut $600 million from the organization's nearly $8 billion annual peacekeeping budget. The move comes amid pressure from the Trump administration, which contributes more than a quarter of the department's annual budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obamaphones: FRAUD! 37 min Hillary Lost 3
Russian amb. visited White House 22 times.... 1 hr Civic Infidel 23
Im Not Coming To White House ( REPENT) 1 hr great guy 1
We Need To Give Trump ( MORE MONEY) 1 hr great guy 1
Donald Trump Is The Best ( Period) Only God Is... 1 hr great guy 1
Demos big accomplishments 2 hr Civic Infidel 9
Mika has a CRUSH on Trump!! 2 hr Civic Infidel 9
Mika bleeding from her face.... 4 hr Aponi 65
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,602 • Total comments across all topics: 282,167,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC