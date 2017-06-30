UN Peacekeeping Budget Cut By $600 Million
The U.N. General Assembly voted Friday to cut $600 million from the organization's nearly $8 billion annual peacekeeping budget. The move comes amid pressure from the Trump administration, which contributes more than a quarter of the department's annual budget.
