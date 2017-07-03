Two D.C. men sentenced to 47 years for deadly 2009 shootings
Two District gang members were sentenced Monday to 47 years in prison for a 2009 deadly shooting in Northeast Washington that left two teens dead, including a 15-year-old innocent bystander. The two men, Sequarn Tibbs, 25, and Earl Jackson, 24, who belonged to a Southeast Washington gang called Young Savage, were convicted in November of multiple charges, including two counts of second-degree murder, by a D.C. Superior Court jury in the Oct. 14, 2009, gun battle in the Clay Terrace part of Washington.
