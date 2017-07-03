Two D.C. men sentenced to 47 years fo...

Two D.C. men sentenced to 47 years for deadly 2009 shootings

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Two District gang members were sentenced Monday to 47 years in prison for a 2009 deadly shooting in Northeast Washington that left two teens dead, including a 15-year-old innocent bystander. The two men, Sequarn Tibbs, 25, and Earl Jackson, 24, who belonged to a Southeast Washington gang called Young Savage, were convicted in November of multiple charges, including two counts of second-degree murder, by a D.C. Superior Court jury in the Oct. 14, 2009, gun battle in the Clay Terrace part of Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 6 min Frogface Kate 660
Recruitment video 7 min SmokinJoe 7
N. Korean ICBM 19 min Civic Infidel 8
Obama's Electrify Afreaka! disaster.... 21 min Civic Infidel 1
Anti trump graffiti 28 min Aponi 4
Demos graffiti raciest 29 min Aponi 4
Kathy Griffin: it's not so funny now, is it? 30 min Civic Infidel 4
trump should show americans his tax records are... 33 min Civic Infidel 18
Trump steals money from poor people 1 hr Realamerican 36
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,878 • Total comments across all topics: 282,237,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC