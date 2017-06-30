TV This Week: July 4 fireworks; 'Snowfall'; 'Mosquito'; 'Tour de Pharmacy'

"America in Color": Some of the most memorable images and film in U.S. history are transformed into color, courtesy of digital technology. The five-part series covers the period of the 1920s through the 1960s, which includes clips of Franklin Roosevelt, Martin Luther King Jr., the Kennedy-Nixon debates and Elvis Presley's hip-shaking debut on "The Ed Sullivan Show."

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.