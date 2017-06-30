Trump kicks of Fourth of July weekend with tweetstorm
President-elect Donald Trump arrives at the the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., November 19, 2016. President Trump -- amid a struggling health care debate on Capitol Hill and ongoing tensions with North Korea -- began Independence Day weekend with a series of tweets bashing "dumb as a rock" MSNBC "Morning Joe" co-host and suggesting that states refusing to hand over voter information to his voter fraud commission might have something to "hide."
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|2 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,402
|Demos big accomplishments
|6 min
|Aponi
|12
|Nashville TN ( REPENT ) ( REPENT)
|8 min
|HALLELUJAH
|1
|Rhode Island: 150,000 FAKE voters....
|9 min
|Aponi
|17
|Headed To Hollywood ( REPENT ) ( REPENT)
|9 min
|HALLELUJAH
|1
|Almost To White House ( REPENT DONALD REPENT)
|11 min
|HALLELUJAH
|10
|How did trump win
|12 min
|Aponi
|3
