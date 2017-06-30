The $15 Question

Last Monday, a team of economists from the University of Washington delivered an unflattering early verdict on Seattle's historic $15 minimum wage ordinance: The law, which has yet to fully phase in, was already hurting the very people it was meant to help. By making it more expensive to pay their employees, the researchers found, the city had led businesses to curb jobs and hours for low-wage workers, who as a result were earning an average of $25 less per month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slate Magazine.