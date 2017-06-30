Suspect arrested in city's 45th homic...

Suspect arrested in city's 45th homicide for 2017

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Officers arrested Eric Lopez along with another man and a woman in the shooting death of 18-year old Keely Birch. A second body is found in a burned mobile home in the Lake Crest area of Wagoner County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No trampcare bill, republicans fail after 7 years 13 min golden eagle apache 37
How was the iran deal good for america 16 min golden eagle apache 10
Under obama 19 min golden eagle apache 15
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 19 min Putins Glock Holster 1,433
Trump steals money from poor people 21 min golden eagle apache 16
Where is White House Honor and Responsibility 27 min golden eagle apache 11
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 36 min JUST SAYIN 651
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,657 • Total comments across all topics: 282,211,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC