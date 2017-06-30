Suspect arrested in city's 45th homicide for 2017
Officers arrested Eric Lopez along with another man and a woman in the shooting death of 18-year old Keely Birch. A second body is found in a burned mobile home in the Lake Crest area of Wagoner County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No trampcare bill, republicans fail after 7 years
|13 min
|golden eagle apache
|37
|How was the iran deal good for america
|16 min
|golden eagle apache
|10
|Under obama
|19 min
|golden eagle apache
|15
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|19 min
|Putins Glock Holster
|1,433
|Trump steals money from poor people
|21 min
|golden eagle apache
|16
|Where is White House Honor and Responsibility
|27 min
|golden eagle apache
|11
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|36 min
|JUST SAYIN
|651
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC