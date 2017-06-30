State Department Asked to Clarify Til...

State Department Asked to Clarify Tillerson's Syria No-fly Zone Comment

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 13, 2017, before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The U.S. State Department was asked to clarify on Thursday comments made by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who said the U.S. was prepared to discuss no-fly zones in Syria with Russia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump should show americans his tax records are... 3 min Civic Infidel 61
Democrats blocking fake voter investigation 6 min District10 6
Obama breaking the Logan act arrest him 20 min District10 8
DEADLY, DEADLY MOTHER is on the prowl. Fulton,N.Y 21 min Diana Vickery 21
Elizabeth Warren refuses DNA test!!! 26 min Old Vet 27
why is nothing done?? (Jul '10) 27 min Tyrone J 165
Repeal the ACA ans PROVE BEYOND DOUBT that YOU ... 38 min Donald Duck Von T... 15
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,944 • Total comments across all topics: 282,302,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC