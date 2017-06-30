Rex Tillerson still has a skeleton crew at the State Department to deal with North Korea
North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile this week was condemned by the Pentagon, which said the missile was of a type "we've not seen before." North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reveled in the successful test, saying his country would never abandon nuclear weapons while vowing to continue sending " gift packages " to Washington.
