Photos: As showers fizzled, fireworks dazzled on July 4 in Washington
The first shells of the firework show explode over Washington as kayakers and boaters watch from the Potomac River. We watched radar apps on our phones as showtime approached.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump should show americans his tax records are...
|8 min
|District10
|42
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|33 min
|Maria
|1,446
|What do we do with North Korea??
|38 min
|Wall specialist
|1
|N. Korean ICBM
|1 hr
|secret Asian man
|15
|Texas executes special needs children!
|1 hr
|Civic Infidel
|25
|POTUS Trump's First Quarter salary....
|1 hr
|Civic Infidel
|1
|Isis losing mosul
|2 hr
|Old Vet
|7
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC