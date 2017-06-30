Perhaps Snakeheads Aren't So Bad Afte...

Perhaps Snakeheads Aren't So Bad After All

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BassFan.com

There's been a lot of misunderstanding, a lot of unsupported claims, a lot of vitriolic condemnation - and goodness knows, the movie industry's portrayal has not helped. Nevertheless, despite the confusion; and overlooking such gems as Snakehead Terror, Frankenfish and Swarm of the Snakehead; fisheries biologists in Virginia and Florida have found that the northern snakehead and bullseye snakehead, respectively, have not become the ecological nightmare many had feared.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BassFan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Liberals, isn't your retirement growing? 12 min Skeeter 16
trump should show americans his tax records are... 22 min District10 81
Democrats blocking fake voter investigation 24 min District10 14
Charles Payne in Trouble 2 hr cool dem 1
Russian ties: John Podesta busted..... 2 hr Civic Infidel 1
Obama breaking the Logan act arrest him 3 hr Civic Infidel 10
DEADLY, DEADLY MOTHER is on the prowl. Fulton,N.Y 4 hr Diana Vickery 22
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,647 • Total comments across all topics: 282,307,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC