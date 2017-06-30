McConnell, health care, and a big, ga...

McConnell, health care, and a big, gay dance party

Read more: Colorado Springs Independent

A swanky stretch of C Street near the Capitol in Washington, D.C., is blocked by a raucous crowd, dancing in front of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's house on the unseasonably cool summer evening of June 26. As music blasts from loudspeakers, the scene resembles a Pride block party as about 50 members of the LGBTQ community and their allies attempt to dance away their fears and anger over McConnell's so-called health care bill, which was negotiated in secret. The group behind the daylight dance party on C Street received an anonymous email with McConnell's home address, according to Carla Aronsohn, one of the organizers.

