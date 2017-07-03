Man found dead on NE Washington porch was beaten with piece of broken chair, police say
A man fatally beaten on the porch of a home in Northeast Washington's Trinidad neighborhood last week had prior run-ins with the suspect, who told police he feared the victim was about to stab him, according to an arrest affidavit. Police said surveillance video showed the attack occurred shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
