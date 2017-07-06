Man arrested at Trump hotel with military-style rifle ordered to undergo mental evaluation
A Pennsylvania man accused of bringing a military-style rifle to Trump International Hotel in May was ordered by a federal judge Thursday to undergo a psychiatric exam after prosecutors alleged he was in the throes of a debilitating mental illness. Bryan Moles, 43, pleaded not guilty June 22 to a firearms charge after being arrested in the District on May 31 after police found an AR-15 rifle, a handgun and more than 90 rounds of ammunition in his 2017 black BMW parked at the Trump International Hotel.
