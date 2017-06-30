Luther Strange wants do away with August congressional recess
U.S. Senator Luther Strange signed onto a June 30 letter forwarded to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asking that the August congressional recess be canceled if progress isn't made on health care reform and other issues. Canceling the recess would put the senator on Capitol Hill instead of in Alabama during the final stretch of the Aug. 15 GOP primary for his Senate seat.
