Luther Strange wants do away with Aug...

Luther Strange wants do away with August congressional recess

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

U.S. Senator Luther Strange signed onto a June 30 letter forwarded to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asking that the August congressional recess be canceled if progress isn't made on health care reform and other issues. Canceling the recess would put the senator on Capitol Hill instead of in Alabama during the final stretch of the Aug. 15 GOP primary for his Senate seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump should show americans his tax records are... 1 hr Civic Infidel 51
God has HAD ENOUGH with America and has handed ... (Dec '16) 1 hr Preacher 27
US must shut down all troll factories 1 hr Civic Infidel 8
POTUS Trump's First Quarter salary.... 1 hr Civic Infidel 5
Elizabeth Warren refuses DNA test!!! 1 hr Civic Infidel 22
inpeach trump now hes unfit for president 1 hr Civic Infidel 4
Obama breaking the Logan act arrest him 1 hr Civic Infidel 4
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,052 • Total comments across all topics: 282,290,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC