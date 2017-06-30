Intimate Photos of the Other Washington, DC

Anacostia one day when he was nine," Edward P. Jones wrote in the title story of his 2006 collection, All Aunt Hagar's Children . "The hills, the Anacostia River, the indescribable pleasantness, the way the wind came up over the river as if straight from the cooling mouth of God-and he vowed then that he would live there when he became a man."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mother Jones.