In 1937, this aviator disappeared ove...

In 1937, this aviator disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to fly around the world

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

In 1881, President James A. Garfield was shot by Charles J. Guiteau at the Washington railroad station; Garfield died the following September. On July 2, 1937, aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to make the first round-the-world flight along the equator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How did trump win 4 min Aponi 11
How was this good for America demos explain 9 min Aponi 8
President Trumps signed legislation: FACT! 11 min Aponi 2
How was the iran deal good for america 14 min Aponi 4
Read this duck you dumbass 16 min Aponi 2
Russian amb. visited White House 22 times.... 27 min Civic Infidel 29
Demos big accomplishments 34 min Donald duck Von T... 18
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,703 • Total comments across all topics: 282,182,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC