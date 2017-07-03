How about we all chip in $2,500 to help Congress with housing costs?
But don't worry about unemployment. As our colleague John Sexton wrote , the 50-year-old California native has already started work as a Fox News contributor.
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|1 hr
|Quirky
|1,444
|Under obama
|3 hr
|Aponi
|18
|Trump steals money from poor people
|3 hr
|Aponi
|22
|How did trump win
|3 hr
|Barbarian Trumps
|23
|Syrian freedom fighter
|3 hr
|Aponi
|1
|Hellos and Hugs
|3 hr
|PEACE
|2
|How was the iran deal good for america
|5 hr
|Aponi
|17
