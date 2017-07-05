House Dem IT Suspects Wanted Untracea...

House Dem IT Suspects Wanted Untraceable Payments - And Sure Enough, Millions Disappeared

9 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

A Pakistani family under criminal investigation by the U.S. Capitol Police for abusing their access to the House of Representatives information technology system may have engaged in myriad other questionable schemes besides allegedly placing "ghost employees" on the congressional payroll. Imran Awan, his wife Hina, and brothers Abid and Jamal collectively netted more than $4 million in salary as IT administrators for House Democrats between 2009 and 2017.

